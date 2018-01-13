St Johns County

St. Johns County man charged in Friday night shooting

Shooting happened at home on Richmond Drive

By David Benfield - Web producer
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 35-year-old St. Johns County man faces attempted murder charges for a shooting Friday night on Richmond Drive, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Detectives said Wilmer J. Moses, 35, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot by Alexvanger Vasquez at a home on Richmond Drive. 

Moses was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

The Sheriff’s Office said Vasquez was charged with attempted murder and violating a no-contact order on Moses. 

The Sheriff's Office did not specify what time the shooting happened Friday night. The investigation is ongoing, detectives said. 

