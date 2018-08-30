St. Johns County offers Reach the Beach shuttle for Labor Day weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County is offering free Reach the Beach shuttle services over the Labor Day weekend.

The shuttles will take riders to Mickler's Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 1-3.

The Mickler's Beach shuttle will transport visitors between Cornerstone Park at 1046 A1A North and the park.

The pier shuttle will transport visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall at 2200 A1A South and the pier parking lot.

The shuttles will run every 20 minutes with final shuttles departing the beach at 4 p.m.

Shuttle services might be delayed or canceled depending on weather conditions.

For more information on the Reach the Beach shuttle service, call 904-209-0331.

