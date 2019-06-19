St. Johns County sheriff requests 9% increase in budget

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar has submitted his budget request for fiscal year 2020.

The $82 million request is about a 9% increase from the current year.

VIEW: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office budget submission

Shoar wants to hire 34 new personnel, 27 of whom would be deputies and other sworn officers. More school crossing guards are needed, too.

The sheriff says he needs the additional manpower to deal with the continued growth in St. Johns County.

