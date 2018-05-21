St. Johns County deputies seek 2 males spraying people with fire extinguisher

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two white males who have been spraying people with fire extinguishers.

According to a Facebook post, the two they are looking for were driving a 2012-2016 silver Dodge Charger, possibly with Virginia license plates, and an advanced stereo system. They were also said to have dark clothing and short brown hair.

The first incident deputies responded to was at the Walmart on US 1 South.

The three victims told deputies that they were sitting in a vehicle when two white males approached the care, asking “Do you know Omega?” The victims were then sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

The subjects then left the area in a silver or blue sedan driving south on U.S. 1.

A few minutes later, the St. Augustine Beach Police Department responded to a similar incident.

The victim told police that a silver Dodge Charger pulled up to him at a local restaurant and asked for directions to Daytona Beach.

As the victim was attempting to help them, he was sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

Another victim was sprayed when he was walking his dog on 16th Street. He was asked for directions to “Hamilton Street.”

One of the victims told law enforcement that he believed he had seen in the car before.

There may have also been a female in the back seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office or St. Augustine Beach Police Department.

