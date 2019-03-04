St. Johns County Solid Waste to hold collection event

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County Solid Waste will be holding an event this weekend for residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste, electronics and tires free of charge.

The Super Community Collection Event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Tillman Ridge Landfill at 3005 Allen Nease Road.

Items such as paint, motor oil, gasoline, fluorescent bulbs, wax, car and appliance batteries, pesticides, and automobile and light truck tires, as well as obsolete electronics -- such as monitors, modems, desk phones and stereos -- will be accepted. The limit is 10 per household.

Items that will not be accepted include microwave ovens, large appliances, yard debris, household garbage, construction debris and commercial materials.

For more information, visit www.recyclestjohns.com or call 904-827-6980.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.