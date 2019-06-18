St. Johns County teacher accused of DUI

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - A teacher with the St. Johns County School Distrct was arrested and charged with DUI, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Matthew Cerrato, 41, was pulled over just after midnight Tuesday on Racetrack Road just west of St. Johns Parkway.

Upon arriving at the jail, the Sheriff's Office said, Cerrato was given two Breathalyzer tests, which read 0.154 and 0.149. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

Cerrato posted bond and was released from jail Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.