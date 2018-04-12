St. Johns County to receive $10M from FEMA for Matthew recovery

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $10 million for Hurricane Matthew recovery in St. Johns County.

The county will receive $10,315,123 from FEMA, including reimbursement for debris removal and for dredging on Treasure Beach, more than a year after Hurricane Matthew, which swept up the east coast of Florida in October 2016.

The $10 million awarded represents three grants that are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant program, which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response and during recovery from a disaster.

St. Johns County is one of 18 counties designated under the presidential declaration due to the extent of damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

To date, FEMA has obligated more than $244 million to the state of Florida as a result of damage from Hurricane Matthew under the Public Assistance program.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.