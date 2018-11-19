St. Johns County wants your input on the future of boat ramps

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County boaters have one last chance to share their opinion on the county's boat ramps as well as related facility and maintenance needs.

County leaders want to hear from boaters who use any of the 12 public boat ramps in St. Johns County. They are also looking into the possibility of charging a fee to use the boat ramps.

READ MORE: Boaters could be charged fee to use St. Johns County's public boat ramps

TAKE THE SURVEY: St. Johns County boat ramp survey

The goal is reduce the financial strain on the general fund which is used to cover most of the maintenance costs.

The boat ramp survey ends Monday.

