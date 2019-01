ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who left her home in St. Johns County on Friday has been found safe, deputies said.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Margaret Ross contacted her family Saturday and is now back home.

Deputies said she walked away from her home and left her purse and phone behind which had caused concern.

Investigators did not say where Ross went.

