St. Johns deputies' cars struck in overnight crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two deputies' patrol cars were struck by another vehicle on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County late Sunday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck happened shortly before midnight while deputies were working a crash on northbound I-95 near State Road 206, said Sheriff's spokesman Chuck Mulligan.

Mulligan said neither of the deputies was hurt. He said there were injuries reported following the initial crash, but there's no word on the condition of those involved.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

