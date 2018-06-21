St. Johns firefighters rescue pup from burning home

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County firefighters crews came to the rescue of a dog after putting out a fire at a home on Fisherman Cove Road early Wednesday evening.

When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from the evacuated residence.

Firefighters went into the burning house and were able to quickly locate, knock down the flames and contain the fire to the kitchen area which limited fire and water damage to the home.

When crews initially searched the home, they found a dog in distress.

They were able to rescue the dog from the home and treat it with oxygen.

The dog was then released to the owner in good condition.

There were no other injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

