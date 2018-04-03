St. Johns man accused of molesting girl last year

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - A 45-year-old St. Johns man accused of molesting a girl was booked Tuesday morning into the St. Johns County jail.

Leonard Patrick Linkfield, 45, is facing three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to Linkfield's warrant, the victim is a girl between the age of 12 and 16. The warrant did not indicate the relationship between Linkfield and the girl.

The warrant states that in October, November and December of last year, Linkfield touched the girl and forced her to touch him in a sexual manner as well.

Court records show Linkfield was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on March 15 at a home on Sweetwater Oaks Drive.

He was transferred Tuesday to St. Johns County on the sex charges warrant.

Linkfield’s bond was set at $120,000.

