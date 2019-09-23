St. Johns residents can safely dispose of hazardous items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you live in St Johns County and have some old electronics, motor oil or other hazardous waste you'd like to get rid of, you can drop the items off for safe disposal Saturday.

The super community collection event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at the Tillman Ridge landfill on Allen Nease Road.

Residents of St. Johns County can drop off a number of items, including:

Paint

Motor oil

Gasoline

Fluorescent bulbs

Wax

Car and appliance batteries

Pesticides

Computer monitors

Computer modems

Desk phones

Stereos

Car and light truck tires

There is a limit of 10 items per household.

Items that will not be accepted include microwave ovens, large appliances, yard debris, household garbage, construction debris and commercial materials.

For more information on the "St. Johns County Super Collection Event," call 904-827-6980.

