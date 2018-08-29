St. Johns, St. Augustine voters pick commissioners, school board member

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. Johns County's Republican voters picked a Republican candidate for a county commission seat to advance to a November contest.

Ponte Vedra Beach attorney Jeremiah Bocker won the most votes Tuesday in the county commission District 4 race and will face independent candidate Jack Gorman in November.

Incumbent Kelly Berrera won 62 percent of the votes in a three-way contest for District 4 school board to return for another four-year term.

St. Augustine voters returned Mayor Nancy Shaver for another term. She got 57 percent of the vote against two challengers.

John Valdes received 54 percent of the vote in a three-way race in St. Augustine City Commission Seat 4

