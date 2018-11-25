Suspect in St. Johns County cellphone theft identified

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says a person accused of stealing a cellphone in a restaurant has returned the phone and admitted to his role in the theft.

The Sheriff's Office made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. It did not name the man or mention any possible charges. A search of the jail's website doesn't show the man either.

The Sheriff's Office said the man walked into the Los Portales restaurant on County Road 210 Friday night and took a Samsung Galaxy Note9 that was sitting on a table.

Deputies are still searching for the man wearing the orange shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. T.J. Williams at 904-460-4261 or email him at tjwilliams@sjso.org.

