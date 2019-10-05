Teen killed, another injured in Ponte Vedra crash

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old woman was killed and another is in critical condition after a crash late Friday in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a Nissan was going northbound about 11:40 p.m. on A1A approaching Corona Road well above the speed limit.

A witness told Florida Highway Patrol that the driver lost control and hit a tree.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, identified as Jensy Ramos Vigil, 19, of Jacksonville, was taken to Memorial hospital in critical condition.

