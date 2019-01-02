Teen sleeping in stolen car in Ponte Vedra leads to 3 arrests

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A call of a suspicious person in a car parked at a Ponte Vedra Beach apartment complex community pool early Monday morning started an investigation that led to the arrest of three 18-year-olds.

A St. Johns County deputy woke up Brendan Linn, 18, asleep in the Cadillac at The Fountains. About the time the teen said he did not know who the car belonged to, the Sheriff's Office received a report that the car was stolen.

As that teenager was arrested, deputies determined that he and two other teens had gone car hopping in the Ponte Vedra area and found the car unlocked with the keys inside.

The Sheriff's Office said the trio took the car and used it as they tried to burglarize other cars. Additional property was recovered from the vehicle, believed to be from other burglaries in the area.

Following their "car hopping" efforts, deputies said two of the suspects returned to their homes, while the third remained in the car and fell asleep. Deputies went to the homes of the other two 18-year-olds and arrested them, as well.

Linn, along with Terrence Chavious and Robert Cruceta, were arrested and booked into the St. Johns County jail.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.