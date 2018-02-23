Missing teen with autism found safe in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A teen with autism who was reported missing Friday was found safe, walking near the Shands Bridge, the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office said.

Deputies said James Heberer, 18, had last been seen near Palmo Fish Camp Road off State Road 16 south of the Shands Bridge. Deputies feared Heberer might have gone into the water.

MISSING AUTISTIC MALE: We are currently looking for a missing autistic male. James Heberer, 18, was last seen near Palmo Fish Camp Road, possibly in the water. Blond buzz cut hair, blue eyes, is 5ft 10in and 300 lbs, & last seen wearing a purple or blue shirt and floral shorts. pic.twitter.com/gMkE9d9YLO — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) February 23, 2018

