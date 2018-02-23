St Johns County

Missing teen with autism found safe in St. Johns County

By News4Jax.com Staff
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A teen with autism who was reported missing Friday was found safe, walking near the Shands Bridge, the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office said.

Deputies said James Heberer, 18, had last been seen near Palmo Fish Camp Road off State Road 16 south of the Shands Bridge. Deputies feared Heberer might have gone into the water.

