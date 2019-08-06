Clear bags during sporting events now required at these St. Johns County schools

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - In the interest of public safety, three St. Johns County high schools have implemented a clear bag policy for people attending sporting events at the schools' stadiums.

The schools affected are Bartram, Creekside and Ponte Vedra high schools, according to a Twitter post by Creekside Athletics. The organization said its policy intends to enhance security measures, and fans are encouraged to bring bags only if necessary.

The following bags are permitted but are subject to search:

Clear plastic bag or purse that does not exceed 12 inches in length, 6-inches in width and 12 inches in height

Clutch or small purse no longer than 6.5 inches long by 4.5 inches wide

Equipment bag for medical items

Diaper bag for young children accompanied by an adult

Backpacks, briefcases, coolers, fanny bags, mesh bags and large purses are prohibited, Creekside Athletics said. Guests carrying prohibited bags will be asked to leave them in their vehicles.

Clear bags can be purchased Tuesday at the organization's fall sports meeting for $12. After Tuesday night, the bags will be sold via SchoolPay and at orientation for $15. Bags can be purchased online and picked up during the home preseason game against Mandarin on Aug. 16.

