Tracy Upchurch sworn-in as St. Augustine mayor, again

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Mayor Tracy Upchurch took the oath of office during a ceremony Monday evening in St. Augustine, reaffirming his position as, once again, the elected head of the oldest city in the nation.

Upchurch officially became St. Augustine's mayor last Friday, eight days after Nancy Shaver announced her resignation following a stroke. Shaver served as the city's mayor since 2014.

The St. Augustine City Commission voted unanimously to appoint Upchurch to complete Shaver's term of office out of a list of 15 people. The current term of office ends on Dec. 7, 2020.

Upchurch spent 25 years as a practicing attorney and is currently a professor at Flagler College. He served on the City Commission from 1988-1992, he was mayor from 1990-1992 and he served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1992-1996.

Commissioners agreed Upchurch's experience made him a standout candidate for the position.

