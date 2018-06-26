Training grenade causes scare outside St. Johns County courthouse

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A hand grenade was dropped Monday in front of the St. Johns County courthouse on Lewis Speedway in St. Augustine, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The grenade was found around 1 p.m. on the courthouse walkway by a retired veteran.

The immediate area was evacuated, and an Army bomb disposal unit was called.

After about an hour, the bomb squad determined it was an inert training grenade.

Deputies are investigating who left the grenade in front of the courthouse.

