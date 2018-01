ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was killed in a crash Thursday night in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck was reported just after 10 p.m. on U.S. 1, just north of Valley Ridge Boulevard.

At last check, the northbound outside lane of U.S. 1 was blocked off.

Troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.