ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Customers at a Walmart in St. Augustine witnessed a refrigeration truck fire in the parking lot.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue put out the fire quickly and said no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The owner of the truck said he had about $15,000 worth of tools in it that are covered by insurance.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.