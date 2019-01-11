Deputies: 1 dead in attempted murder-suicide in Vilano Beach

VILANO BEACH, Fla. - One person died and another was wounded in a double shooting Thursday night at a home in Vilano Beach, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Circumstances surrounding the double shooting on Jerez Court were not immediately clear, but deputies said it appeared to be an attempted murder-suicide. The person who died was believed to be the shooter.

Deputies were not actively searching for a suspect. No one in the area was said to be in danger.

News4Jax has a crew heading to the scene.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.