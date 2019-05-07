Video captures paramedics helping woman off boat, onto stretcher

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was rushed into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon near the Vilano Causeway after she sliced her leg while getting off a boat, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

People who were fishing around that time said they heard someone yell "shark attack" and before they knew it, a boat was coming through a channel. But it turned out to be a false alarm.

Julie Moore captured cellphone video showing the boat racing to a dock, where paramedics were already waiting. In the video, a woman can be seen being helped off the boat. She appeared to be able to stand but with limitation. She also appeared to have some kind of towel wrapped around one of her legs, as she was helped onto a stretcher.

"They calmly tried to get her off. I see her with a towel wrapped around her leg. She tried to walk and she gets on the gurney and they haul her off," Moore said. "From my vantage point, I could see a lot of redness."

Fire Rescue later confirmed the woman was not bitten by a shark, but she had sliced her leg on something on the boat while getting off the watercraft.

Fishermen told News4Jax that many 3- to 4-foot sharks were caught earlier Tuesday in the area of the Vilano Causeway.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.