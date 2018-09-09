Water rescue at Vilano Beach

VILANO BEACH, Fla. - St. Johns County Fire Rescue saved a person in the high surf Sunday afternoon at Vilano Beach.

Witnesses say a group of young girls saw someone waving their hands in the ocean.

Nearby crews who were around rushed out to save the person.

Red flags are flying at area beaches today due to increased rip current conditions caused by Hurricane Florence.

Swimmers are urged to use caution when getting in the water. If you get caught in a rip current, swim parallel to shore until you can escape.

The @NWSJacksonville has issued a High Rip Current Risk. Life-threatening rip currents are possible at any time and there have already been a few rescues made. Red Flags are up at our beaches, which means use extreme caution and go in the water ONLY if you're a keen swimmer. pic.twitter.com/ANzIfnPBWQ — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) September 9, 2018

