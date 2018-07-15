What's next in husband's double murder trial?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - After two days of damning testimony in the trial over the 2015 deaths of two women in a St. Johns County home, the prosecution of James Colley Jr. is expected to call more witnesses Monday.

Colley, 38, is accused of killing his estranged wife, Amanda, and her friend, Lindy Dobbins, in their home hours after a court hearing about his violation of a restraining order requiring him to stay away from his wife.

Much of the prosecution's evidence Friday centered around police and the medical examiner. At times as gruesome autopsy photos of his dead wife and her friend were shown, Colley lowered his head and covered his ears.

"We see the head and upper portion of the torso covered in newspaper to preserve the evidence," Chief Medical Examiner Predrag Bulic testified.

At other times, Colley listened, including discussion of evidence found in the home, like sex toys that might have incited jealousy and possible a motive for the killings.

The jury was also presented with a series erratic texts and voicemails he sent to his estranged wife in the hours before the murder.

"Don’t do nothing to me, I won’t do nothing to you."

"I won’t bring this up in court about what you really are and we both know what you really are."

"You’re lucky I don’t tell our children about this."

You’re f*&#$ disgusting. That’s what you are."

Prosecutors told the judge they should finish calling witnesses Monday. The defense has told the judge that they would need probably a couple of days to interview witnesses.

In his opening statement last week, Colley's attorney, Terry Shoemaker, said it’s not a question of whether or not Colley is guilty, but what would lead him to do this. Shoemaker said Colley was heavily medicated for depression, anxiety and other medical issues, and because of that, he wasn’t himself.

“The question isn’t who did that. The question is why did it happen? How could this happen? How could a person who loved his family more than anything in his life do that?" Shoemaker said.

The state told the jury at the beginning of the trial that the murders were premeditated because Colley broke in around 4 a.m. that morning and ransacked the home, then returned hours later and killed Amanda Colley and Dobbins.

Colley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two burglary counts and a count of aggravated stalking. The state has said it will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

The jury will likely be charged with the case later this week.

