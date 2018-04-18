Woman, 40, sought on numerous charges, St. Johns County detectives say

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old woman is being sought on numerous charges, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies identified the woman as Mary Elizabeth Dileo, who has lived in Fruit Cove and in Jacksonville.

Dileo -- who was described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 111 pounds and having blond hair and blue eyes -- was last seen March 27 in Jacksonville with her 7-year-old son, deputies said.

Detectives said they are seeking Dileo on 10 counts of violation of pretrial release conditions, aggravated stalking following an injunction, fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification information, tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding and violation of probation from a battery charge.

Anyone with any information about Dileo's whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS.

