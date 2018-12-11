FHP: Woman driving car that struck officers smelled of alcohol

Kim Johnston is accused of causing the accident that killed Officer Cathy Adams and critically injured Officer Jack Adams.

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Kim Johnston had watery, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on her breath early Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 95 that killed a Jacksonville officer, seriously injured her husband, also a JSO officer, and hurt their two kids, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Johnston, 46, initially declined to do a field sobriety test, but then did, and failed. She refused to take a Breathalyzer or submit to a blood draw, and asked for a lawyer right away. When she was taken to Flagler Hospital, troopers said she told medical personnel she had two beers earlier in the evening.

It took a court order to get a blood sample to send for toxicology testing.

A witness told FHP investigators she saw Johnston driving the car that struck the SUV carrying Cathy and Jack Adams and their two teenage children

Cathy Adams, a court bailiff with JSO, died hours later at Memorial Hospital. William “Jack” Adams had to be cut out of his SUV and was also taken to Memorial in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition, but court documents show he may have paralyzing injuries.

Johnston was charged with two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, but posted $100,000 bond Monday and was released from the St. Johns County jail late Monday afternoon.

According to the FHP, Johnston was driving under the influence in an Acura on I-95 north between State Road 16 and International Golf Parkway around 1:15 a.m. Sunday when she crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe carrying the husband, wife and two children. The impact caused the SUV to overturn after crossing several lanes of traffic.

During her first appearance Monday, Johnston appeared to bow her head when she heard the prosecutor tell the judge that Cathy Adams had died.

The judge ordered that Johnston not drive without a valid driver's license or permit and that she surrender her passport to the court. The FHP has said more charges might be filed against Johnston.

Troopers ask anyone who has information or who witnessed the crash to dial *347 or call 904-359-6572 and ask to speak with THI investigators.

A check of Johnston's St. Johns County driving record turned up five speeding tickets in less than two years from March 2004 to January 2006. She was also cited for failure to yield in November 2014. She completed driving school in Florida for some of the cases, which keeps points from being added to a driver's license.

Johnston was a part-time contractor who worked about 15 hours a week at Oakleaf Chiropractic and Injury Center. She was hired just last month, and also worked at other clinics around the area.

The owner of Oakleaf Chiropractic said Johnston is now ineligible to practice because she's charged with a felony, which affects her state certification. She no longer works for that company.

Johnston’s former boss also said the company conducts extensive background checks on all employees and that Johnston was previously a respected member of the chiropractic community in Jacksonville.

The owner said the Oakleaf clinic treats many police officers and everyone on the staff sends their condolences to those involved.

The following statement was posted online

We at Oakleaf Chiropractic and Injury Center (formerly Oakleaf Family Chiropractic) regretfully must say that a member of our staff has made a terrible choice during her personal time that led to a horrific crash and loss of life. She had recently joined us just a few weeks ago, and we conduct an extensive criminal background check on all employees, and she previously has been a respected member of the chiropractic community throughout Jacksonville for many years.

- Oakleaf Chiropractic and Injury Center

Johnston's friends seemed stunned that she was accused of DUI in the deadly crash.

"All I can say is that Kim is a caring and loving person who has supported police since I've known her. She's always been a responsible person. I feel for both families who lost a member and one who will have regrets for (the) remainder of her life. It affects everyone," Sherry Day said.

A former client, who declined to be named, said she and Johnston became friends after Johnston performed acupuncture on her 12 years ago.

"Kim is a great person who really cares about others," the woman said. "I am very sorry for her and the Adams family."

