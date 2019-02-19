Woman accused of DUI after wrong-way crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 51-year-old woman was accused of driving under the influence and other charges after a wrong-way crash with another off County Road 210 one week ago, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Tracy Mateu was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of a crash and a DUI with property damage at 6:45 p.m. last Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

According to the St. Johns County arrest report, Mateu hit another vehicle while driving in the wrong lane on Sampson Way. Deputies said the victim of the hit-and-run swerved at the last second to avoid a head-on collision. Mateu told deputies she did not recall hitting another vehicle.

Deputies said they found Tramadol pills in the woman’s purse and a white plastic straw used for ingesting crushed prescription pills. The woman later admitted she also took a 5 mg Percocet at 5 p.m. that day, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said she was not prescribed any of the prescription drugs found in her possession.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.