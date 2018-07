VILANO BEACH, Fla. - A woman was pulled from the water at Porpoise Point, near the St. Augustine Inlet, late Monday afternoon, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

According to Fire Rescue, a good Samaritan rescued the woman, who was described as being in her 20s, and assisted in giving her CPR.

The woman was then transported to Flagler Hospital.

There's no word on her condition.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.