ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St Johns County Fire and Rescue Department confirms that there is a 3 to 4-acre fire in woods near Oak Ridge and Hilltop.

The Forestry Department and SJCFR are on the scene.

Authorities said there are structures in the area but all are protected at this time

There's no word on what caused the fire.





