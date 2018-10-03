State adds 2 Zika cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With Collier County continuing to have the largest number, Florida is up to at least 74 cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus this year, according to the state Department of Health website.

The 74 cases had been reported as of Monday and were an increase of two cases from a week earlier.

Collier County has had 30 of the cases, followed by Miami-Dade County with 19 cases and Orange County with nine cases.

Other counties with reported cases have been Broward, Palm Beach, Lee, Osceola, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Hernando and Walton.

The department website said 72 of the cases are classified as “travel related” --- generally meaning people were infected with the virus elsewhere and brought it into the state. The other two cases were classified as having “undetermined” origin. Both of the “undetermined” cases involved people in Miami-Dade County.

The disease, which caused major concerns in 2016, is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.

News Service of Florida