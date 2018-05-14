State braces for rain, flooding

Weak low pressure in the Gulf is lifting clouds and rain over Florida. It has a low chance of developing into a tropical system.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management and Gov. Rick Scott issued advisories Monday about a severe weather system developing in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring rain and flooding to parts of the state.

The system is getting extra attention as it has potential to develop into a subtropical or tropical storm and comes as the state prepares for the six-month hurricane season, which begins June 1.

The National Hurricane Center said it anticipates the system to produce widespread cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms across much of Florida and southeastern Georgia.

“Regardless of subtropical or tropical cyclone formation, this system will produce locally heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding across portions of Florida and the southeastern United States during the next few days,” the Hurricane Center said in an advisory Monday.

News Service of Florida