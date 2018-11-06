State continues work to reopen storm-damaged parks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Portions of Falling Waters State Park, which features Florida’s highest waterfall, reopened Tuesday as work continues to clean and repair damages from last month’s Hurricane Michael, the state Department of Environmental Protection said.

The Washington County park sustained facility, boardwalk, road and trail damages in the Oct. 10 storm.

The park remains closed to overnight camping.

“Florida State Parks staff continue to work as quickly as possible to finish remaining clean-up and repairs,” the state agency said. “Amenities and access to certain areas of the parks may be limited until the work is completed.”

Seven other state parks remain closed due to storm damages.

The department reported that 31 state parks were affected by the storm.

The hardest-hit park was T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park at Cape San Blas. Roads, campgrounds and buildings were demolished, sand buried entire portions of the park and two inlets were cut into the park, leaving areas accessible only by boat.

News Service of Florida