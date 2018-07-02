State expanding program in which veterans help other veterans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - More than 10,000 veterans reached out for help during a two-year pilot run by the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The project, which has veterans helping other veterans get through their troubles, was so successful, it’s being expanded statewide.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. Luke Murphy came home from Iraq missing his right leg, and his left leg severely injured.

After a year in the hospital, he said, he had a decision to make.

“Honestly, it was a choice,” Murphy said. "Do you want to live like this, or do you want to give up?”

Murphy wrote "Blasted by Adversity," recounting what he went through.

“I wasn’t comfortable talking to psychologists or folks that hadn’t been through what I’d been through,” Murphy said. "I found just going on a hunting or fishing trip with other amputees was the most rewarding thing for me.”

Now, the state is expanding the pilot that begun in Tampa Bay to crisis centers statewide. It will eventually link veterans, such as Murphy, with those who are struggling.

“They have survivor guilt,” Florida Veterans Affairs Secretary Col. Glen Sutphin said. "'How? Why’d I get home? How come my friends didn’t get home? What was the deal here?' If they are taking care of helping veterans, then every time they save a veteran who says, 'I’m finished. I’m done with life,' -- if they save them, it takes back. It gives something back to that survivor's guilt.”

The program is being expanded in two phases, the first will offer counseling.

The second will offer veteran to veteran counseling.

So far this year, 15,000 vets have called the statewide line at 2-1-1 or 1-844-MyFLVet (693-5838).

“He spent a good two hours on the phone with us,” Big Bend Call Center coordinator Carrie Tyree said. "At the end of the call, we had connected him with his immediate need, which was food.”

The No. 1 need for vets in crisis: behavioral health.

Expanding vet to vet counseling statewide will cost the state just over $1 million.

Visit MyFLVet.com to learn more about the program.

