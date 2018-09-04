State halts visits to greyhound facilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Greyhound breeders and some tracks have been offering Floridians the chance to visit their facilities firsthand to learn what they are calling the “truth” about how the animals are being treated.

On Friday, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the state agency that regulates dog tracks, put the skids on the visits, saying citizens are allowed in restricted areas.

Jack Cory, of the Florida Greyhound Association, said people are still invited to farms and kennels.

“The only way to get the truth and facts is to come and visit a greyhound kennel or visit a greyhound farm. We have always done that. We have done that for decades," said Cory. "Now, suddenly last Friday, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, on a complaint from the advocates on this issue, are trying to shut down those visits. That will not work. The farms are going to be available. We’re not under DBPR, and frankly, we’re going to continue inviting folks to come see the truth and facts at the track."

Opponents of dog racing have called the visits "staged photo opportunities."

