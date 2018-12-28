State redesigns new Flagler College specialty plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida's specialty license plate supporting Flagler College just received a makeover.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles just released the redesigned the plate., which should be available in all tax collector and tag agency offices by the new year.

As of Dec.1, there were 1,364 valid registrations of the Flagler College specialty license plate.

There will be a $25 specialty plate fee in addition to the other registration fees. Revenue from the sale of the plate is allocated to Flagler College to be used for academic enhancement, including scholarships.

The Flagler College specialty license plate was enacted by the Florida Legislature in 2002 and this is the plate’s first redesign. It is one of dozens of specialty license plates available in Florida.

