State senator eyes strategic fuel reserve for disasters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Democrat wants the state to draw up a plan for a strategic fuel reserve to help deal with hurricanes and other disasters.

Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, filed a proposal (SB 404) on Friday that calls for creating a task force that would come up with a fuel-reserve plan by April 30, 2020.

The possibility of creating such a reserve drew attention after Hurricane Irma forced massive evacuations in 2017, causing runs on gas stations.

Farmer’s bill is filed for the legislative session that starts March 5. He filed a similar bill for the 2018 session, but it did not pass.

News Service of Florida