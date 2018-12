GROVELAND, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Carter Cox. He was last seen in Groveland, Florida.

Cox could be with 33-year-old Rosie Cruz in a 2009 Chrysler van, Florida tag N405SE, FDLE said Thursday.

He is described as having blonde hair and weighs about 35 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Groveland police or 911.

