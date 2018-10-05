Missing Florida mom, baby found safe at hotel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Authorities on Friday said they found a missing Florida mom and her 1-year-old son safe at a St. Petersburg-area hotel.

Sydney Wyatt, 28, and Future Johnson were found by detectives, officials said.

"Thanks to the many tips and the media's help in getting out her photo, detectives found Sydney Wyatt and Future," authorities said.

Law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.