Stoneman Douglas students arrive at Capitol in fight for ban of assault weapons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Students are arriving in the Florida Capitol from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ahead of their press conference to ban assault weapons Wednesday. Gov. Rick Scott also held a roundtable looking for solutions to protect students.

The students will meet with lawmakers throughout the morning, prior to the noon press conference.

News4Jax's Vic Micolucci will be in Tallahassee covering the rally, and will be reporting live beginning on The Morning Show.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were bused into the state Capitol Tuesday evening in preparation for their rally to ban assault weapons.

Hundreds of students, joined by state legislators, gathered outside Leon High School in anticipation of roughly 100 students from the South Florida high school to arrive.

“We’re just here to show as much love and support as we can,” Kellen Long, a senior at Leon High School, said.

They joined the fight for a ban on assault weapons in the state.

Earlier in the day the House rejected a move to hear the proposal, with 71 members voting against. It brought Stoneman Douglas junior Sheryl Acquaroli to tears.

“It’s too much. Those are 70 murderers,” Acquaroli said.

At the governor's roundtable with law enforcement education leaders and mental health experts, there was no mention of banning assault weapons.

When asked if he would consider a ban, Scott repeatedly said, "All options are on the table."

For now, it seems the governor’s focus is on preventing the mentally ill from obtaining firearms, and increasing communication between law enforcement, mental health professionals and schools.

“Can you measure it to make sure it happens? I mean, in business, that’s what you have to do," Scott said. "You have to measure constantly what you’re doing. So as I try to think through these proposals, is it going to change something? Is it really going to move the needle and make something happen?"

Scott said a proposal will be ready by Friday, leaving two weeks in the legislative session to move it through both chambers.

