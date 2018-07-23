Students will have to report if they've received mental health services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Following the Parkland school shooting, the Florida Legislature sprang into action.

In addition to increasing funding for mental health screening, part of a new law passed in the wake of the tragedy requires school districts to ask students to report if they’ve ever received mental health services.

The new reporting requirement is unique to Florida and has mental health advocates concerned.

Shane Messer, with the Florida Council for Community Mental Health, said language in the law is vague, leaving many questions unanswered -- like what exactly needs to be reported.

“Some parents are afraid that putting that information on their child's record could impede them from getting into college or enlisting in the military,” Messer said. "I don't think either of those things are true, but there's a misunderstanding about what that information could do for a child.”

Another uncertainty is how will the information be used.

“We don't know what they want it for so if we knew what the intent was it could help narrow down the types of information that need to be reported,” Messer said.

The Florida Department of Education hasn’t provided much guidance, saying in statements that the department is leaving decisions to local school districts.

When News4Jax tried asking Education Commissioner Pam Stewart about the issue, she declined.

The Department of Education could not be reached for comment.

Some mental health advocates are raising concerns the requirement could lead to children being stigmatized.

“There is a stigma so people think it's going to be looked down upon and kids could be judged. They don't know who will have access to that information,” Messer said.

While awaiting clarification, some districts said they will include a single box on registration forms indicating whether students have received services.

Mental health advocates hope to work with lawmakers in the 2019 legislative session to clarify the law.

