SunTrust sets up fund for families of bank shooting victims

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) - SunTrust has established a fund to offer financial support to the families of five women slain at a Florida bank branch.

In a statement Monday, SunTrust Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers said the outpouring of support for the victims' families "has demonstrated the best of humanity in a time of tragedy."

The Sebring Strong Survivors Fund is a partnership between the SunTrust Foundation and the National Compassion Fund, a subsidiary of the National Center for Victims of Crime.

Four SunTrust employees and a customer were killed in the Sebring bank's lobby Wednesday. Police have said 21-year-old Zephen Xaver shot the women in an apparently random act of violence.

Prosecutors could seek the death penalty for Xaver, who faces five counts of premeditated murder.

To learn more about the survivors fund or to add your contribution, just visit the GoFundMe page.

