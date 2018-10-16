Survivors pulled from ocean after Daytona small plane crash

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Survivors were pulled from the ocean after a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon off Daytona Beach Shores.

According to WKMG in Orlando, the crash happened near the Dunlawton Bridge around 2:30 p.m. Using a jet ski, lifeguards rescued the two people who were on board.

According to the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department, two people received treatment at the scene. No one was seriously hurt.

Beach patrol and lifeguards used a vehicle to tow the plane ashore by 3 p.m.

