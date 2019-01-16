Report: Charges could be brought in deaths of 3 children trapped in freezer

LIVE OAK, Fla. - While the Suwannee County sheriff believes the tragic deaths of three young children trapped in a freezer Sunday were an accident, he said charges of child negligence could be brought in the case, according to a report from the Lake City Reporter.

Deputies said they were called to a home on 173rd Place about 6 p.m. Sunday to find family members performing CPR on the children. Deputies, along with Suwannee County Fire Rescue, transported the three children to Shands Live Oak Regional Medical Center, but they could not be revived.

Investigators said at the time that it appeared the children -- ages 1, 4 and 6 years old -- were playing outside in the yard and climbed inside a chest freezer that had recently been brought to the mobile home. It was outside and not plugged in.

The sheriff said the mother of the 4-year-old, who had been watching the children, told authorities she went inside to use the bathroom and when she went back outside, she could not find the children. She woke up the grandmother of the other two children, who was inside the home sleeping, and they went looking for the kids.

Authorities told the Lake City Reporter that the children were in the freezer betwen 20 and 45 minutes while the women searched the property and a nearby vacant home.

When they found them inside the freezer, they were not breathing, and the two began CPR and called 911.

An autopsy Monday confirmed that the children died from suffocation, according to the Lake City Reporter.

"Upon further inspection of the freezer, an after-market hasp had been installed on the lid in order to secure a padlock on it. It is believed at this time that when the children entered the freezer and the lid closed, the hasp fell shut, trapping the children inside," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

There was no padlock on the freezer. It had been in the yard for three or four days, according to the Lake City Reporter.

Childproof household appliances to prevent deadly accident

It is against Florida law to leave or discard appliances outside a home because they are considered an "attractive nuisance" to children. Leaving an appliance, such as a refrigerator or freezer, outside a home is typically a second-degree misdemeanor, but if a child is injured or dies, the charge could be a third-degree felony.

St. John told the Lake City Reporter he is confident the tragedy was an accident but charges could still be brought for child negligence. That decision would be made by the State Attorney's Office.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the children's deaths.

A DCF spokesperson said the family "was known to the child welfare system."

DCF Secretary Chad Poppell released a statement:

"The tragic deaths of these children are devastating. DCF is working with the family to provide grief support services as they mourn the terrible loss of their children. The department has opened a child death investigation and we will continue to support law enforcement."

The sheriff said the 6-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl were brother and sister and lived with their grandmother. The 4-year-old is a friend who lived in the same home.

"There are two families that live in the same residence. There’s a grandmother who lives there. She is a grandmother of the 1-year-old and 6-year-old. The other lady who lives there, she is the actual mother to the 4-year-old girl," St. John explained.

