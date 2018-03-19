Tampa officer serving warrant shot multiple times

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa police officer was shot multiple times early Monday morning while serving a warrant, WFTS-TV reported.

Police told reporters that Officer Rich Lehr was serving the warrant around 2:39 a.m. on N. Hubert Avenue when the shooting occurred. The 10-year veteran of the Tampa Police Department was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say 35-year-old Walter Jeziorski was making threats towards his family and that is why officers were called out to the home. Police said Jeziroski started shooting at officers and they returned fire.

Jeziroski’s mother was on he phone with him and got him to surrender to police within minutes of the shooting.

