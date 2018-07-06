Tampa teen dies in fireworks accident

TAMPA, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy holding a mortar firing tube and trying to launch it when it exploded late Thursday night has died, Tampa police said.

The teen was taken to Tampa General Hospital with injuries to his left hand and chest. He died early Friday morning.

The teen's name hasn't been released. An investigation is under way.

According to Consumer Products Safety Commission, over 7,000 Americans suffered injuries due to fireworks in the month around the Fourth of July holiday in 2016. Each year, an average of seven people are killed in fireworks-related mishaps.

