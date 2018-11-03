Teenage boy accused of killing, burying his mother, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities say a 15-year-old Florida boy was charged in his mother's strangulation death after her body was found buried at a nearby church.



Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told news outlets Gregory Ramos, 15, was arrested early Saturday after the body of 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger was found under a church fire pit. Investigators say the boy killed her after they argued about his school grades.



Chitwood said Ramos faces murder charges. He also told WKMG in Orlando that the teenager was definitely a sociopath. Click here for more details from WKMG on the story.

It was unclear Saturday if he has a lawyer to represent him. After the killing, authorities say the boy called friends to help him make it look like someone had burglarized the home. The boy initially told deputies his mother was missing. The two 17-year-old friends face multiple charges.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.