Texas boy missing 2 years found in Central Florida with dad

SANFORD, Fla. - A 9-year-old Texas boy missing for more than since 2017 was found safe Saturday in Florida with his father.

Sanford police say Joshua Graham was taken from Texas by his father. Authorities say 52-year-old Kenneth Graham did not have custody of his son and did not tell the boy’s mother he was taking him.

According to authorities, they located the father and son while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

“That was one of the most happiest days of my life. That was a call that I never thought would come," Yolanda Graham said of when authorities located her son, Joshua.

The child had been reported missing earlier this week. Police did not say why he was not reported sooner. The boy is under the care of child welfare officials until he can be reunited with his mother.

Yolanda Graham told WKMG-TV in Orlando she and her husband were separated on Sept. 26, 2017, when she came home to find a note that read, "Gone to visit grandparents out of state."

It was assumed that Kenneth Graham was going to take Joshua to Tallahassee, where his parents lived, but Yolanda Graham later learned that her husband was kicked out of his parents' home in December 2017 and that he Joshua were homeless and living in the Sanford area.

Texas law enforcement in Houston listed Joshua as missing this month with the status of "abducted by a non-custodial parent."

''Regardless of the circumstances, the feelings of loss and devastation are indescribable when any child is taken from a parent. The officers and investigators involved in this case are delighted to have played a significant role in reuniting this mother with her child after two long years. I am proud that the officers responding to this call quickly identified that something didn't seem right, and those instincts led to this happy conclusion," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said.

According to police, Joshua is in the custody of Child Protective Services while he waits to be reunited with his mother. Yolanda Graham, her two daughters and her son-in-law, are driving to Sanford from Houston to pick up Joshua.

Officials said the state of Texas may file criminal charges at a later date.

